Lincoln man charged with manslaughter

LINCOLN - A Lincoln man is charged with the manslaughter of another Lincoln man, after he was found unresponsive in a parking lot, bleeding from an apparent gash on his head.

Brian Fraga, 33, is charged with killing 43-year-old Luis Perez, also of Lincoln.

Lincoln Police responded early Wednesday morning, May 3, to a parking lot at 66 Summer Street around 1 a.m., where Perez was found. Perez was confirmed dead at 2:55 a.m. after being transported to Landmark Medical Center, according to police.

During an investigation, Lincoln Police located Fraga at his apartment, who was later transported to the police headquarters. Police said according to an interview with Fraga and witnesses, as well as evidence collected, it appears Fraga and Perez argued outside Fraga's apartment.

According to police, the dispute became physical, and during the altercation, Perez sustained an injury from blunt force trauma to the head that was later confirmed the cause of his death by the state medical examiner’s office.

Lincoln Police said it is believed that Fraga and Perez knew each other socially.

Fraga was arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the 3rd District Court on manslaughter charges, and is currently being held at the ACI on a probation violation for a previous, unrelated domestic violence charge.

"We understand that the heavy presence of law enforcement officials in the village of Manville may have been unsettling to our residents. We want to ensure that the residents that they are safe and that the incident that occurred last night was isolated and has been addressed with the arraignment held a short time ago," police said in a statement.