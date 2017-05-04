Virginia Ziegler – Cumberland

Virginia (Bowden) Ziegler, 96 of Cumberland passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. She was the wife of the late Warren F. Ziegler.

She was born in New Haven, Conn., the daughter of the late Wade R. and Reid A. (McMahan) Bowden and lived in Cumberland for over 60 years.

Mrs. Ziegler attended NC State College and graduated from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro. She later received her degree in teaching from the University of Rhode Island and subsequently earned her master’s degree in library science from Rhode Island College.

She worked for Slatersville Finishing Company and then for the Cumberland School System as a teacher and librarian. She was a member of the Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, Cumberland, for many years.

Virginia was an excellent seamstress, prolific quilter, avid reader and enjoyed long walks in the early mornings.

She is survived by a son, Warren F. “Chip” Ziegler Jr., and his wife, Linda, of Cumberland; a daughter, Caroline Z. Brooks, and her husband, William, of West Boylston, Mass.; a second son, Martin B. Ziegler, who predeceased her in 2006; four grandchildren, Kristine R. Fritts of Plainville, Mass., Jennifer L. Schmidlin of Hopkinton, Mass., Justin W. Brooks of Holden, Mass., and Meredith R. Brooks of Hong Kong, China; and five great grandchildren, Cameron and Kacey Fritts of Plainville, Mass.; and Peyton, Cole and Emery Schmidlin of Hopkinton, Mass.

There are no calling hours at the request of the family. A private memorial service and burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Virginia may be made to Crossroads Rhode Island, 160 Broad St., Providence, R.I., 02903 or a charity of your choice.

For Guest Book, visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.