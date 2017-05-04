Raiders' Duarte, Kwesiah sign National Letters of Intent to AIC

Shea football stars await next chapter of careers with Division II Greyhounds

PAWTUCKET – With football season in the distance and graduation looming, two Shea High seniors who helped lead the Raiders’ football team to the D-II championship last fall, Yanique Duarte and Gladior Kwesiah, made their collegiate plans official last Thursday morning by signing National Letters of Intent to American International College.

“The whole Shea community is thrilled and proud of their accomplishment,” said Shea athletic director Kate Corry.

AIC, a Division II school located in Springfield, Mass., is not too far away from Pawtucket. And as the program has shown over the years: Once a Raider, always a Raider. Head coach Dino Campopiano is still in contact with players all the way back to the 1996 season, and he said that with Duarte and Kwesiah, it would be no different.

“This is a great day,” Campopiano said. “These two guys have done their job over the last four years on and off the field. For me, personally, as a head coach and father, I couldn’t be happier.”

Campopiano has seen his share of players compete at the D-I level, such as Derrick Knight, who played for Brown in the mid-2000s. Momodou Mbye is now a starter at the University of Rhode Island after being a redshirt freshman, and Leandro DeBrito is playing at Vermilion Community College in Ely, Minn., but Big 10 schools are currently him at DeBrito, Campopiano said.

“Momodou and Leandro have really opened some eyes with these kids,” Campopiano added. “That they could one day play higher ball, and I don’t care what level they play, as even Division III ball is so competitive now.”

All in all, 11 kids from Shea are going on to play college ball, while others are just going onto college, Campopiano said.

“Getting an education is the ultimate goal,” he said.

The ceremony took place in Campopiano’s office at Shea High School. Kwesiah’s mother, Rhona Giko, and Duarte’s mom, Deborah Duarte, were both in attendance and stood behind their sons as they signed. Also in attendance were Corry, Campopiano, and principal Dr. Jacqueline Ash.

“There are 42 heartbeats on the football team, all in sync because of (Campopiano),” Ash said. “He is the ultimate Raider. He builds not just players, but men. I can’t say enough for him.”

Duarte, a running back who was a two-time First-Team All-State player and four-time First-Team All-Division selection, thanked everyone, from Corry to Campopiano and his mother and the fans for all their support over the last four years.

“I love them to death,” said Duarte, who ran for 1,630 yards and scored 20 touchdowns last year and won the Francis “Monk” Maznicki Award as the R.I. Back of the Year. “And it’s been great playing with Gladior the last four years and now again at AIC. I hope we win some championships.”

Kwesiah, a lineman who also earned First-Team All-State honors, as well as became a two-time First-Team All-Division pick, focused more on his family, saying that he played for his mother, grandmother, and grandfather. He added that he “just wanted a good education, no matter what” and football allowed him to do that.

“It’s been a fun ride and a good journey,” said Kwesiah, who was named last season’s Division II-B Lineman of the Year.

The 2016-2017 Raiders went undefeated in league play during the regular season and went on to win the Division II Super Bowl by posting a 33-0 shutout of Moses Brown.

“The teachers here are amazing and go above and beyond to help student-athletes,” Campopiano said.