Rita Mary Jalette – Gaithersburg, Md.

Rita Mary (Prendergast) Jalette, 94, of Gaithersburg, Md., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 30, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Henry Louis Jalette Sr., and sister to the late Agnes Szczengor, Mary Kennedy, and Thomas J. Kirby, Jr. Born and raised in Woonsocket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Rogers) Prendergast.

She will be greatly missed by her children: Joan Pritchard (Chris), Claire Dant (Pat), Michael Jalette (Kim), Henry Jalette (Lenore), Joyce Jalette Shotts, and Connie Kirby (Bill); 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Rita graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1940 and worked at several companies including Taft Pierce, Air Dale, and Lippit Worsted Mill. Rita and Henry were married at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Woonsocket on June 11, 1949. They moved to Maryland due to Henry's education and career. After the birth of their first child, Rita stayed home to be a full-time mother.

Rita was a devoted parishioner and one of the founding members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Rockville, Md., and very active with Mother of God Community in Gaithersburg, Md. Throughout her life, Rita’s faith was the source of her joy and she shared it with everyone she met, being a blessing to many.

Visiting hours were held at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville, Md., with a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 5, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, Md. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Rockville.