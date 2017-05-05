Plans for asphalt plant in Pawtucket scrapped

PAWTUCKET – The developer has agreed to abandon plans for an asphalt manufacturing plant on the border of the Woodlawn and Fairlawn neighborhoods.

Jeff Joaquin, of Pawtucket Asphalt, nixed the plans after open dialogue with city officials. He made the announcement in a news release Friday along with Mayor Donald Grebien and City Councilors Meghan Kallman and Tim Rudd.

Resident Patricia St. Germain, president of the Fairlawn Against Crime Team, was a key opponent of the project, said city officials, and other city officials and members of Pawtucket's General Assembly delegation were also opposed.

Members of the Pawtucket Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals are getting credit for their professionalism throughout the process. Both entities had tabled action on the application, upon recommendation of the Pawtucket Planning Department, so the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management could first review the proposal, which included land in a designated floodplain and wetland.

“After discussions with a number of community members and leaders, I realized that it was in everyone’s best interest to move in a different direction,” said Joaquin. “I hadn’t before fully thought of all of the points that they raised, since there had been similar operations in the area in the past. After hearing their concerns, I want to do what we all think is right. I love Pawtucket and my company is vested in the community, including recently with the 21 Heroes monument. We want to be good neighbors, just like everyone else.”

Grebien thanked everyone, including local property owners, council members, representatives and senators for their input.

“Together, we’ve reached a resolution that will keep the Fairlawn and Woodlawn neighborhoods free of this use," he said. "I heard from a number of neighbors on this issue and their input and cooperation was extremely valuable. This was a great example of people coming together and working with an area business to make sure that a positive resolution was reached.”