Woonsocket father and son arrested for child porn

WOONSOCKET – Members of the Rhode Island State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have arrested a father for possession and transfer of child pornography and his son for possession of child pornography.

Arthur Pare, 52, of 90 Laurier St., Woonsocket, was charged with possession and transfer of child pornography and his son, Nicholas Pare, 23, also of 90 Laurier St., was charged with possession of child pornography after a search at their home Friday morning.

ICAC Task Force members recently initiated an investigation into someone sharing child pornography over the internet. The internet connection at 90 Laurier St. was identified as being used to transfer the child pornography. Earlier Friday, ICAC Task Force members executed a search warrant at Arthur Pare’s home and identified him as the alleged owner of digital media used to possess and transfer child pornography. Members also found digital media owned by Nicholas Pare, which contained child pornography. Members of the Task Force seized 40 items for further forensic analysis, and additional charges may be pending.

The father and son were previously involved in the Boy Scouts of America. Arthur Pare was active with the Boy Scouts of America in Woonsocket from 2000 to 2014, holding various positions as a volunteer. He acted as a cub master of Pack 6 from 2002 to 2004 and as an assistant scout master for Troop 6 from 2006 to 2014. Nicholas Pare was a youth member in the Boy Scouts of America from 2000 to 2012, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in 2009. Nicholas Pare acted as the assistant scout master of Troop 6 in 2012.

Police say there is no evidence at this time of any inappropriate contact between the Pares and any of their former scouts. However, members of the public are encouraged to contact a member of the Rhode Island State Police/ICAC Task Force at 401-921-1170 if they have information that may help the investigation.