Pawtucket, Providence police nab three in drug sting

Police have arrested three people for illegal distribution of drugs in Pawtucket and Providence.

On May 3, the Pawtucket Police Department's Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Providence Police Narcotics Unit, executed three court-ordered search warrants. The warrants were issued after an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of drugs. Police executed warrants at 421 West Ave. and 7 Owen Ave., Pawtucket. Providence police and DEA agents executed a search warrant at 75 Linwood Ave., Providence,

Helder Depina, 29, of 421 West Ave. in Pawtucket, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, manufacturing/possessing delivering cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, distribution or manufacturing in or near a school, and third or subsequent offense.

The Pawtucket Police Narcotics Unit seized approximately 57 grams of cocaine, various packaging and distribution materials and approximately $2,157 in cash.

Ailton Rodrigues, 32, and Tiqua Pona, 41, of 75 Linwood Ave. in Providence, were each charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, manufacturing/possessing delivering cocaine, and conspiracy.

The Providence Police Narcotics Unit seized approximately 52 grams of cocaine and approximately $1,400 in cash.