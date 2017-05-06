Tractor-trailer crash shuts down highway for hours

EAST PROVIDENCE – A tractor-trailer truck crashed into the median on Interstate 195 around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, causing lanes on both sides of the highway to be closed for more than three hours as crews worked to remove the truck from its perch on the concrete barrier.

State Police Capt. Matthew Moynihan said the truck, driven by Ababacar Diouf, 39, 165 Trenton St., Pawtucket, was headed west on I-195 when it struck the median just west of the George Washington Bridge. The vehicle came to rest atop the concrete barrier, with the cab hanging over the edge of the barrier, in the eastbound high-speed lane.

A car heading east was struck by a piece of the truck as it came over the barrier, Moynihan said. It sustained minor damage and the motorist was able to drive it from the scene.

Police closed all but one lane of traffic on both the westbound and eastbound lanes after the accident while crews worked to remove the truck and clean up the resulting fuel and oil spill. All eastbound lanes were open about 2:30 p.m. The truck was finally removed from the scene and all westbound lanes were reopened by 3:15 p.m.

Moynihan said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. The truck driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The truck is registered to J. Anthony Express of Maine, with a local address of 55 Industrial Way, Seekonk.

Assisting Rhode Island State Police at the scene were East Providence Police, East Providence Fire and the state Department of Transportation.