Vehicle accidents and traffic fatalities on the rise in Rhode Island

The Property Casualty Insurers Association of America have released research showing that traffic fatalities jumped nearly 18 percent in Rhode Island in 2016, almost triple the 6 percent national increase estimated by the National Safety Council. The preliminary estimates mean that 2016 may have been the deadliest year on the nation’s roads since 2007, states a release.

“Even though enhanced safety technologies have made automobiles safer for passengers, auto accidents and the costs associated with those crashes are rising sharply in Rhode Island and across the country,” said Frank O’Brien, vice president of state government relations for PCI. “Not only are we seeing more crashes, but the vehicles involved are becoming much more costly to repair.”

The combination of increasing auto accident frequency and higher costs associated with accidents could put upward pressure on auto insurance costs in Rhode Island, said O’Brien.

“That’s why it is critical that motorists, legislators and policy makers focus on strategies to reduce accident frequency including cracking down on distracted driving, fixing urban roads in poor condition, promoting decongestion options like increased use of public transit, and supporting sophisticated crash-avoidance technology,” he said.

In light of evidence showing increased frequency and severity of crashes, PCI has been examining state and national claim trends, and according to the 2014 NAIC Auto Insurance Database Report, Rhode Island ranks seventh highest in the U.S. for average liability premiums and third highest in the nation for average collision premiums. Rhode Island has continued to see an increase in average losses per vehicle both for liability and physical damage.

Potential reasons for Rhode Island’s growing number of accidents and injuries, leading to higher insured losses, include but are not limited to the following:

• 42 percent more miles traveled in congested urban areas than the national average.

• 43 percent of roads being in poor condition, the second highest in the country.

• The 12th highest expenditure for road maintenance in the country.

• 23 percent higher in collision repair costs from 2013 to 2016 than neighboring states.

On unsafe driving behavior:

• 45 percent of traffic fatalities in the state are related to speeding.

• 43 percent of traffic fatalities in the state are alcohol related with blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more.

• Young drivers age 16 to 20 represent about 5 percent of the licensed drivers, yet 10 percent of all fatal crashes.

While the increase in crashes is attributable to a wide range of factors, driver behavior is a primary factor in too many auto accidents, said O’Brien. Distracted driving tops the list as one of the biggest hazards on the roads today.

“Whether it’s making a quick call or firing off a text, in that short lapse of focus, all too often we can cause, or fail to avoid, a crash,” he said. “Despite the Rhode Island State Police more than doubling the number of citations written for texting while driving, the ubiquitous use of smartphones continues to put everyone on the road at risk.

“We believe our roads can be made safer by working together to avoid unsafe driving behaviors and enacting sound distracted driving and other laws proven to increase highway safety,” he added. “Together, these steps can make our roads safer, contain costs and save lives.”