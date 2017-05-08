Ben & Jerry’s recalling Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices

The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers that a limited number of boxes of Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices are being recalled because they may contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices, according to a press release.

Peanuts are not listed on the outer product packaging. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. The affected product is sold in a paperboard box, containing 9 fL oz (266 mL) (3 individually wrapped ice cream slices) with UPC code of 076840657940 best by date AUG1218LT2 and lot number of AUG1218LT2.

The product was distributed nationwide. No other Ben & Jerry’s products besides this specific lot of Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pints Slices are affected by this recall.

The recall was initiated after a consumer complaint revealed that Vanilla Peanut Butter Cups Pint Slices were distributed in outer packaging that did not call out the presence of peanut butter. Unilever, Ben & Jerry's parent company, has not received any reports of illness associated with this product. The company is voluntarily recalling this product out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who purchased boxes of this product should call 877-270-7397 to request a replacement coupon. A consumer services representative is available between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. EDT. For additional information, visit www.benjerry.com .