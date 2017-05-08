Scott A. Hughes – Fall River, Mass.

Scott A. Hughes, 52, of Fall River, Mass., passed away on April 25, 2017, at his residence.

He was born in Woonsocket, son of Michael Hughes of Cornell, Wis., and Lydia (Hagerty) Hughes of Fitchburg, Mass.

Scott was a carpenter, he enjoyed music and going to concerts, he loved playing his guitar and riding his motorcycle.

Besides his parents he is survived by his children, Kyle Hughes and his wife, Christine, of Fall River, Mass., and Aaron Hughes of Fall River, Mass., and a granddaughter, Olivia Hughes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 11, at 11 a.m. in St. Theresa's Church, Dion Drive, Nasonville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Pascoag. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Highway, Oakland. Calling hours and flowers are omitted.

