Area student wins essay contest, will see ‘Hamilton’ in NYC as prize

NORTH PROVIDENCE – George Saban, a North Providence High School student, was one of the winners of the Newport Historical Society’s essay contest, where students were tasked with writing for the prompt “Writing your Way to Hamilton: Big Ideas for a Changing World,” and winners will see “Hamilton: An American Musical” in New York City.

Saban was one of 10 students to have his work selected by the judges, and was celebrated at a recent event at the Statehouse.

Using Rhode Island’s history, students in 10th-grade were tasked with writing about what could change the world, starting in their own communities.

According to a release, submissions from across the state focused on themes including the environment, tolerance and diversity, economic growth, the value of community and educational experiences.

As noted in the release, “Hamilton is an appropriate prize, as it represents individuals, many of them quite young, who allowed themselves to recognize that the world was changing and to think in new ways, and thus helped move that change forward and establish this great nation.”