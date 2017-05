Centredale School names Feinstein Jr. Scholars

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The following students have been named Feinstein Jr. Scholars for April at the Centredale School: Sidney Isom, Natalie Hernandez, Johanzen Mora, Trinity Stutts, Kylee Houle, Kendal Pontarelli, Nolan Burke, Kaleb Viveiros, CJ Joaquin, Sebastian Molina, Ava Barlow and Leila Thibodeau.