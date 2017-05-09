Coogan captures 800, 1,500 at Northern Division championship meet

CUMBERLAND – Nathan Coogan captured the 800 meters in a time of 2:02.9 and the 1,500 in 4:11 to lead the North Providence High boys’ track and field team to a fifth-place finish at Monday afternoon’s Northern Division championship meet at Tucker Field.

The Cougars scored 53 points in the 10-team meet, which was won by Cumberland (137). Woonsocket took second with 97 points.

Alex Bandoma also finished second in the high jump with a 5-foot-6 leap for NP, and placing in the top four of their events were Sammy Sosa (3rd, triple jump, 38-10¾), Andre Solomon Messier (4th, 3,000, 9:50), Bandoma (4th, 400, 56.4), and Fred Jayson (200, 25.2).

The Cougars also saw their 4x100 relay team of Bandoma, Jayson, Ralph Jean, and Sosa place third in 46.6 seconds.