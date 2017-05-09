Cougars net four-match win streak

After back-to-back four-win seasons, tennis team takes aim at D-III playoff berth

NORTH PROVIDENCE – David Centracchio didn’t reach for any panic buttons when his North Providence High boys’ tennis team began its season with four straight losses.

With inclement weather juggling around his team’s schedule during the first two weeks of the season, the veteran head coach saw his Cougars end up facing the likes of Narragansett, Toll Gate, Coventry, and Tiverton, which ironically, entered this week with the four best records in Division III.

“But they kept their heads up through that (stretch),” Centracchio said of his players last Thursday afternoon during their match against North Smithfield. “I think those four teams we lost to had a combined record of 27-4, but these kids knew that they were playing well. There were a few three-set matches mixed in there, so they knew they were in those matches.”

Once the Cougars put those teams in their rearview mirror, they went on to match their win totals from the previous two seasons by capturing their next four matches. NP ended up suffering a 6-1 loss to the Northmen that dropped its record to 4-5, but that hasn’t stopped the Cougars from setting their sights on earning their first playoff berth in three seasons with four matches left on their schedule.

“They’re a good group of kids,” Centracchio said of his team. “They knew they’d get some wins this year, so already, we’re at four (wins), and the kids are happy knowing that we’ll probably get beyond that and maybe make the playoffs. We’re in the mix – the top eight teams make the playoffs and I think we’ll be in there somewhere.”

The Cougars, who are carrying 14 players on their roster, graduated their top two singles players from last season, but doing a splendid job filling in those roles are last spring’s number three and four players, senior Brendan O’Connell and junior Richard Africo, who are three-year starters and playing in the first and second spots respectively. Junior Angelo Magat is playing third singles, and junior Joe Corsini, a newcomer to the Cougars’ lineup, “has been impressive” at fourth singles, added Centracchio.

In doubles, the Cougars’ number one team has been senior Michael Osondu and junior Stephen Grivers. For the last three matches, junior Gian Salvatore and sophomore Alex DaSilva has teamed up to play at number two doubles and junior David Perez and sophomore Brandon Gunarathne has played at three, but senior Jhonny Vargas has also seen action on the second and third teams.

Prior to their defeat to the Northmen, which saw Perez and Gunarathne team up to net a 6-1, 6-1 victory and Magat and the team of Grivers and Osondu play well in three-set losses, the Cougars were coming off a 6-1 victory over St. Raphael Academy, which was highlighted by DaSilva and Salvatore’s 6-0, 6-0 shutout.

Also winning in straight sets were O’Connell (6-1, 6-2), Magat (6-4, 6-1), and Corsini (6-0, 6-1). Grivers and Osondu teamed up to pull out a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory, and Perez and Gunarathne won their match by forfeit.

The Cougars, who returned to action on Tuesday afternoon with a match at the Olney Park courts against Westerly, will visit Woonsocket on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Novans’ Aylsworth Avenue courts.

The Cougars will then wrap up their regular season next week with matches against Cranston East and Burrillville.