Councilman Feola wins three times, raises NPWLL record to 9-0

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Councilman Feola continued its winning ways in the North Providence West Little League’s Major Division last week at Romano Field by defeating (in order) Major Lombardi, 10-0, Barone Orthodontics, 16-6, and FOP-13 NPPD, 4-3, to improve its perfect record to 9-0.

The big win of the bunch was the victory over Barone, as Feola collected 18 hits in that game, two each from Nicandro Pistacchio, Ryan Pallotta, Gianna Estrada, Nate Souza, Domenic McNeil, Michael Ficocelli, and Bradyn Shadoian. Shadoian and Ficocelli also hit grand slams over the left-field fence.

Ficocelli was also the winning pitcher in the victory over FOP-13, as he struck out nine batters in 4 1/3 innings.

Second-place FOP-13 also improved to 7-2 by downing Mayor Lombardi, 10-0, and Christiansen’s Fine Milk, 7-3. The victory over Mayor Lombardi saw Jordan Loiselle pick up the win by working four innings (and striking out eight batters) and Jordan Tobin and Adriel Camejo each collect two RBIs, and the win over Christiansen’s saw Ryan Morsilli earn the win on the hill and Mark Lambrese (two hits, three runs scored), Camejo (three hits, three RBIs), and Loiselle (two hits, two runs scored) lead the offense.

Christiansen’s, meanwhile, evened its record at 5-5 with a 5-4 victory over Zammarelli Law and a 15-5 triumph over Mayor Lombardi. CFM’s Jalen Antoine knocked in three runs and Miguel Santana and Maximos Piccirillo each scored twice in the win over Zammarelli, and leading the way in the victory over Mayor Lombardi were winning pitcher Domenic Simonelli (single, triple, five RBIs), Santana and Kai Capitumini (three hits and three runs scored apiece), and Jason Doucette (two hits, two runs scored).

Also climbing to 5-5 was Barone, which posted a 3-2 win over Zammarelli that saw Carl Picerno pick up the win on the mound.