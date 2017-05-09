Mother’s Day luncheon this Friday at Mancini Center

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Salvatore Mancini Resource & Activity Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.

The Breakfast Club will meet at Green Acres, 2131 Plainfield Pike, on Thursday, May 11, at 10 a.m.

Free blood pressure screenings will be offered on Thursday, May 11, from 10 to 11 a.m.; Monday, May 15, from 10 to 11 a.m.; and Tuesday, May 16, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Learn more about steroids with the URI Pharmacy Outreach Program on Thursday, May 11, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Jackie’s Jewelry Party will be at the center on Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Mother’s Day Luncheon Celebration will be held on Friday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Bobby Bourassa. All ladies in attendance will receive a special Mother’s Day gift. Call 401-231-0742 to reserve your lunch for this special event.

A skin cancer awareness program, presented by Debbie Barshay of the Melonoma Foundation of New England, will be held Tuesday, May 16, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The In-Sight Support Group will meet Tuesday, May 16, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. To register, call Rick Andrade at 401-941-3322. The spring Happy Notes concert is set for Wednesday, May 17, at 11 a.m. Ruth Bucci of AARP will present the program Life Reimagined on Wednesday, May 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. Register with the receptionist. Deadline to sign up is Friday, May 12.

View the center’s newsletter online at www.smrac.com .