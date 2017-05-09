NP Connie Mack baseball team seeks players this summer

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Connie Mack baseball team is returning to the R.I. Connie Mack Wooden Bat League for its fourth year and seeking players for the upcoming summer season.

The regular season is scheduled to begin on June 10 – once the high school season ends – and wrap up at the end of July, and the playoffs are expected to run until mid-August.

Last year’s team went 10-5 and reached the semifinals of the state playoffs.

All new and returning players interested in joining the team should visit www.leaguelineup.com/northprovidenceconniemack or contact Mike Walker at mikew1129@cox.net. Interested players are also encouraged to check the website for the team’s schedule, as well as the date of the team’s first meeting.