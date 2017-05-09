NP Girls’ Fastpitch Softball announces local winners of Pitch, Hit & Run tourney

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Girls’ Fastpitch Softball League held its MLB Pitch, Hit & Run Competition on Saturday, April 22, at Stephen Olney Field and saw several competitors earn berths in the sectional competition that will be held on Saturday, June 3, at McCoy Stadium.

The four overall winners of their age groups were Nikki Pallotta (ages 7-8), Riddhi Mistry (ages 9-10), Michaela Rizzo (ages 11-12), and Corina Haddock (ages 13-14).

The event winners in the ages 7-8 division were Pallotta in the pitching and running categories and Faith Antisdel, Jayden Giroux, and Pallotta sharing the hitting category, while in the ages 9-10 group, McKenna Heon captured the pitching category and Sophia Pogorilich took the hitting and running categories.

The ages 11-12 division saw Rizzo win the pitching category and share the hitting category with Gabby Fuller, as well as Adrianna Walton claim the running category, and in the ages 13-14 group, Francesca Albanese was the top pitcher and runner and Haddock took first place in the hitting category.