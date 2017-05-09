Pool & Fitness Center begins adult, youth swim lessons next week

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Pool & Fitness Center will be holding its Spring Session 2 youth swim lessons through the American Red Cross Learn to Swim Program, and registration for all levels will take place on Saturday at 8 a.m. at the facility.

The six-week session will run every Saturday from May 20 to June 24, and the fee is $30 with a pool membership.

The Pool & Fitness Center has also announced its next session of adult group swim lessons. Level 1 and Level 2 will be offered on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for six weeks, starting on Wednesday, May 17. Registration is currently open and is $50 with a pool membership.

For more information, visit the front desk or contact Amanda Knuth at 401-353-7007.