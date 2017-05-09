Man convicted for 2012 sexual assault on minor at Woonsocket park

WOONSOCKET – A city man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2012 sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Jamal Rogers, 24, of Woonsocket was found guilty in January of five counts of second degree sexual assault after a trial presided over by Superior Court Judge Daniel Procaccini. Rogers was sentenced this week to a total of 30 years, with 15 years to serve followed by 15 years suspended with probation. In addition, Rogers was ordered to have no contact with the victim, must undergo sex offender counseling, and is subject to lifetime sex offender registration.

The victim testified during the trial that on the afternoon of Feb. 2, 2012, she was on the swing set at Cass Park after school when she saw Rogers, who she did not recognize or know. She said that she asked him for the time, to which he replied he did not have a watch and then asked her if she had any marijuana. She told the court that said 'no' and then began to walk towards a nearby school to check the time.

Rogers then grabbed her and pulled her into a wooded area behind the swing set, where he sexually assaulted her, according to her testimony.

After the assault, the victim was reportedly able to escape. She ran to her grandparents’ home, and although they asked if she was okay, she said she did not tell them about the assault because she did not want to upset them.

The following day, the victim reported the assault to a school counselor, who in turn reported the abuse to the Woonsocket Police School Resource Officer. The victim later identified the defendant from a photo array shown to her by the Woonsocket Police.

“The victim showed great bravery in reporting the sexual assault and identifying her assailant, which resulted in a sexual predator being sent to prison,” said Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

Woonsocket Police Detective Sergeant Matthew Ryan led the investigation and Special Assistant Attorney General Alison DeCosta prosecuted the case on behalf of the Office of Attorney General.