Arlene F. Peltier-Renaud – Central Falls

Arlene F. (Ramoli) Peltier-Renaud, 75, of Forand Manor, passed away Tuesday at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late William D. Peltier. Arlene was born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Arthur and Annette (Labelle) Romoli. She was a Central Falls resident for the last 50 years. She had been employed as the manager of the Leon Mathew Senior Center for several years until retiring in 2014. Arlene was an avid bingo player and enjoyed being around people.

She leaves a daughter, Kimberly Truesdale of Cumberland; sons, Kelly Peltier and his wife, Margaret, of Pawtucket, Kevin Peltier and his wife, Lisa, of Cape Coral, Fla., Kurt and Kyle Peltier both of Pawtucket. She also leaves eight grandchildren and a great-grandson, and a brother, Clarke Simms, of Orange City. Fla., and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Monday, May 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Charles Coelho Funeral Home, Central Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish Church, 1030 Dexter St. Central Falls. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.