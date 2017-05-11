Richard M. “Dick” Alves – Maine

Richard M. “Dick” Alves, 73, of Denmark, Maine, died unexpectedly, Thursday, May 4, at his home in Denmark.

He was born on Dec. 21, 1943, in Pawtucket, R.I., a son of, Manuel and Isabel (Ferreira) Alves. He attended Cumberland, R.I., schools graduating from Cumberland High School.

After high school, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. He served as a lighthouse keeper in Rhode Island and Maine including the Block Island Lighthouse in Rhode Island.

Dick worked for many years driving transport trucks and later owned and operated his own transport business, Red Rock Trucking in Seekonk, Mass. He retired to Maine in the early 1990s with his wife, Deanna (Fox) Souza, whom he married on Sept. 27, 1992, in Dighton, Mass.

He was a member of the Denmark Lions Club and the Pine Tree Trail Riders and was active in the men’s bible study group at the Brown church in Conway, N.H.

Dick enjoyed riding his dirt bike and was lovingly referred to as the “trail boss” because of his knowledge of local trails even having illustrated various trail maps. After 50 years he learned to play the saxophone and was very well received playing in various churches and the Fryeburg Health Care Center. He made many friends over the years in all of his travels, especially in Myrtle Beach, S.C., where he and Deanna wintered.

He is survived by his wife, Deanna Alves of Denmark; a step-son, Ed Souza of Somerset, Mass.; a grandson, Raymond Barnhart of Portland, Maine; a brother, Peter F. Alves and his wife, Dianna, of Montgomery, Ala.; a sister, Donna Chaput and her husband, Joseph, of Cumberland, R.I.; nephews, Peter Alves Jr., Jay and Jarred Keneally. He was predeceased by his parents, Manuel and Isabel Alves; two daughters, Karen and Linda Alves.

Words of condolence and tributes may be shared with Dick’s family at www.woodfuneralhome.org. Donations can be made in Dick's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.