Pawtucket police bust alleged cocaine dealer

PAWTUCKET – Police arrested a city man on Thursday after raiding a home at 209 Sterry St. for illegal distribution of drugs.

A search warrant was issued after an investigation into a narcotics operation. Jorge Henriquez, 30, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, manufacturing/possessing/delivering cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, distribution or manufacturing in or near school, and third or subsequent controlled substance offense.

The Narcotics Unit seized approximately 101 grams of cocaine, four grams of crack cocaine, various packaging and distribution materials and about $6,500 in cash.