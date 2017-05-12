All staff, students safe during lockdown at McCourt

CUMBERLAND - During a scheduled evacuation drill at Joseph L. McCourt Middle School Friday morning, Capt. Robert Fay was informed of a "home invasion" around Kent Street, causing the school to go into lockdown, according to Supt. Robert Mitchell.

Mitchell sent a letter to parents Friday afternoon, explaining that upon hearing the report, Principal Jay Masterson "returned the students to the school as a precautionary measure."

Mitchell said students and staff were accounted for within about two minutes, and that "at no time was the safety of any student or staff member in question."

The Cumberland Police Department ordered the lockdown, as noted in Mitchell's letter.

After about 20 minutes, the lockdown was "downgraded to a restricted movement," meaning teachers could continue directing their classes, and only necessary movement in the building was allowed.

Around 10:40 a.m., the "restricted movement" was lifted by police, and the school day continued as normal, according to the letter.

"We are pleased to announce that our students and staff responded extremely well to this situation. All of the practice we do as a district to prepare for situations like this has paid off. As you know, the safety and security of our students is always our first priority," Mitchell said.