Two men arrested for shooting at crowded Pawtucket playground

PAWTUCKET – Two men were arrested Friday for their roles in an April 24 shooting at a crowded Pawtucket playground. With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, Pawtucket police arrested Joseph Carvalho (pictured left), age 18, and Octavius Littlejohn, 18, for the shooting.

On April 24, police were dispatched to Payne Park for a report of shots fired, with no reported injuries. From witnesses on scene, two men were seen exchanging a hand gun, which one of the men then fired at the crowd in the park, which included young children playing on the playground.

After their arrest Friday, Carvalho and Littlejohn have each been charged with three counts of felony assault, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, permit required for carrying a pistol, conspiracy, firing in a compact area, and disorderly conduct.