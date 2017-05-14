Marguerite “Peggy” Guillet – Cumberland

Marguerite “Peggy” (Fortin) Guillet, 90, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, May 13, 2017. She was the wife of the late Roland L. Guillet, Sr. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Blanche (Valiquette) Fortin.

Mrs. Guillet worked as a waitress for many years and was employed as a customer returns specialist for Health-Tex for 10 years until her retirement in 1988.

Peggy had been a member of Attleboro and Warwick Bridge Clubs, and The American Bridge Association. She served as a Brownie Scout Leader at St. John Vianney

and St. Patrick parishes. Besides baking her legendary pies and congo squares or making her delicious meat stuffing, her passions included sewing for and with her family, tending her rose and lilac bushes, ballroom dancing, playing bridge as a competitive player, world traveling and most of all spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Patricia E. Levesque and her husband, Mark, of Plainville, Mass., Roland L. Guillet Jr. and his wife, Janice, of Cranston, Richard L. Guillet and his wife, Margaret, of Bellingham, Mass., Diane T. Joseph and her husband, Bruce, of North Smithfield, Robert L. Guillet and his partner, Beth, of Warwick, Anne Fortier and her husband Vincent of Barrington, Rene L. Guillet and his partner Sandra of Cumberland and Christine M. Horwath and her husband, James, of Uxbridge, Mass.; 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren as well as a large extended family. She was the loving mother of the late Louise A. Guillet.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., from the Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, Broad St., Cumberland. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours are Tuesday from 5-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Ronald McDonald House, 45 Gay St., Providence, RI 02905 would be appreciated.

www.LincolnFuneralHome.org.