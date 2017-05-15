Six men arrested in Glocester for marijuana operation

GLOCESTER – Glocester police brought six men into custody last week after executing a search warrant at 195 Paris Irons Rd. and discovering large-scale marijuana cultivation.

On May 11 police first received report of suspicious vehicles with out of state registration parked in the driveway. Officers approached the residence to investigate the report and, according to a press release from the Glocester Police Department, detected a strong smell of raw marijuana emitting from the property.

Police then made contact with approximately 10 people inside the home, several of which has medical marijuana patient cards. The police also learned that marijuana was being cultivated in the dwelling.

After obtaining verbal consent to search the property and later, an affidavit search warrant signed by a District Court Judge, police found a large-scale marijuana cultivation operation in the basement. Police also found two large bags of processed marijuana.

During the search police seized: $27,500, 55 pounds of usable processed marijuana, 25 mature marijuana plants ready to harvest, 57 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, and three vehicles.

The following individuals were taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of over marijuana over five kilos, and conspiracy: Jinghui Fang, age 40 of West Warwick, Yer Fu Fong, age 65, Shad Liang, age 33, and Alvin Fang, age 39, all from Glocester.

Juxin Tan, age 79 of Providence and Ying Quan, age 35 of Brooklyn, N.Y. were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and conspiracy.

All of the men appeared in 3rd District Court before Judge Elaine Bucci and a plea of not guilty was entered on all counts.

All were held without bail, with a bail hearing date set for August 11.