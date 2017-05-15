Virginia P. Johnson – Smithfield

Virginia P. (Richard) Johnson, 94, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2017. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael J. Johnson for 35 years.

Born in Springfield, Mass., daughter of the late Wilfrid N. and Elsie P. (Avery) Richard, she was a resident of Greenville, R.I., for 60 years.

She and her husband operated Mike Johnson’s Kozy Korner in Greenville in the late 40s. Virginia (V.J.) was a graduate of Chicopee High School and attended Bay Path Junior College, Bryant College and CCRI. She was the Administrative Assistant to Ralph R. Papitto until she retired at the age of 90. She was there when the company NORTEK was founded.

Virginia was active in Girl Scouts when she was in Massachusetts and later in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts Troops in Greenville. For many years, she helped with the PTA in the Smithfield School System. She was devoted to her family and spent many happy years with her three grandchildren.

She leaves her son, Richard Johnson, her grandchildren, Rebecca Corey (George), Leslie Williams (Scott), David Johnson (Terri) and two great grandchildren, Dylan and Reese Powers.

Committal prayers will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017, at 11 a.m., in St. Ann Cemetery in Cranston, R.I.