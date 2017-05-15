Truck loaded with granite rolls over on I-95

PROVIDENCE – A tractor-trailer truck loaded with blocks of granite rolled over on Route 95 north near the Branch Avenue exit around 6:30 p.m. Monday, causing the closure of two northbound lanes of the highway for more than three hours.

The driver, who was briefly trapped inside the cab, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries, but was expected to survive. He was identified as Hery Portillo, 56, of Bayonne, New Jersey.

Rhode Island State Police Capt. Matthew Moynihan said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the driver apparently lost control and the truck flipped onto its side near the Branch Avenue exit. It came to rest between the first and second lanes of traffic.

Rhode Island State Police and the Providence Fire Department responded. The two right lanes of traffic were closed until about 9:45 p.m. while crews cleared the scene.

Moynihan said the crash is being investigated by troopers from the Rhode Island State Police Lincoln Woods barracks and the Commercial Enforcement Unit.