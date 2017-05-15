Audrey A. Nelson Campbell – Florida

Audrey A. (Tenczar) Nelson Campbell of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of North Kingstown, R.I., passed away Jan. 11, 2017, in Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla. She was the wife of William Campbell. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of Evelyn (Bailey) Tenczar and the late Edward Tenczar.

She received her RN degree from CCRI. After moving to Florida, she worked in various facilities as director of nursing. Her last place of employment was Bay Vue Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bradenton, Fla. She will be remembered as a woman driven with the biggest heart and concern for others.

Besides her husband, William, she is survived by her son Jonathan Nelson and his wife, Alicia, and grandson, Thatcher Nelson, of Exeter, and her sister, Judith Beauchemin, and husband, Charles, of North Smithfield and nephews, Jesse and Kyle Beauchemin.

Her funeral service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2017, at 1 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Polish National Church Cemetery on Farm Street in Blackstone, Mass. Calling hours are omitted.

