Black bear spotted in North Smithfield, Slatersville area

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Residents in the Slatersville area of town, and by the Burrillville town line, are reporting sightings of black bears.

Two photos widely shared on Facebook appear to show two different bears, with one taken on Mount Pleasant Road, and another on Buxton Street.

North Smithfield Police Capt. Tim Lafferty said the department received one report from a resident in the Buxton Street area of a possible a bear walking through their backyard between 6-7 p.m. The Department of Environmental Management was notified.

Residents are always urged not to make contact with bears. If you come into contact with an animal, do not approach, but instead move indoors and call authorities.