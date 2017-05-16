Barbara E. Kiely – Glocester

Barbara E. (Finnegan) Kiely, 83, a former resident of Harmony and Narragansett for over 30 years, passed away Monday, May 15, 2017.

She was the loving wife of the late Hon. Francis M. Kiely. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Edith (Armstrong) Finnegan. Barbara was the beloved mother of Mary Ellen Hylton and husband, Vincent, Michael Kiely, Elizabeth Potter, Mark Kiely and his wife, Ellen, Carolyn Kilpatrick and her husband, J. Scott, Neil Kiely and his wife, Elise, and Paul Kiely and his wife, Anne; sister of Eleanor Read and Maureen Finnegan. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Barbara taught first grade in Providence and St. Philip School in Greenville.

For funeral service information and condolences visit, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com .