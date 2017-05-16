Grebien appoints Boyle as new director of commerce

PAWTUCKET – Jeanne Boyle, director of planning for East Providence for 27 years, will be Pawtucket’s new director of commerce, Mayor Donald Grebien has announced.

Boyle is a “highly experienced and qualified” professional, said Grebien in an announcement letter, and he and his staff are impressed “by her experience and knowledge of the Blackstone Valley and statewide economic development priorities.”

While she’s been director of planning in East Providence, Boyle has also served as executive director of the East Providence Waterfront Development Commission, and also as city manager during a transition period.

Under her leadership, East Providence and its planning department have received numerous awards and recognitions, Grebien noted.

A graduate of Williams College and the New York University Graduate School of Public Administration, Boyle participated in the Harvard Kennedy School’s Executive Education Program. She served on numerous professional boards and committees and is a recipient of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council’s 2014 Robert M. Goodrich Public Service Award, and Rhode Island-American Planning Association’s Distinguished Leadership Award.

Boyle, who will earn a $105,000 salary, will lead Pawtucket’s economic development efforts, administer economic and job creation programs, and assist in the attraction of new businesses and retention of existing businesses.