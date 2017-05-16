High five for Tolman

Softball team bounces back from 0-7 start with remarkable win streak, eyes return to postseason

PAWTUCKET – With a stellar pitching performance and some timely hitting, the Tolman High softball team raised its win streak to five games last Wednesday by shutting out Toll Gate, 8-0, in Division I action at Slater Park.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they saw their streak come to an end the following afternoon when they suffered a 7-6 loss to Woonsocket. But with five league games to play, including Tuesday’s contest against winless West Warwick, the Tigers find themselves needing just two more wins to return to the D-I playoffs for the fifth straight season.

The Tigers began their season with seven losses, but on April 28 at North Providence, things came together for them and they found a way to win. They defeated the Cougars, 11-1, and that gave them the push they needed. From there, they posted a 9-1 win over Pilgrim and a 10-7 non-league victory over Seekonk.

Another big victory came on the road against Bay View Academy on Monday, May 8. It took the Tigers 11 innings, but they came out with a 6-3 victory.

“We tried to give them the game twice and they didn’t want to take it,” Tolman head coach Craig Giarrusso said. “And we battled all the way through. Fortunately enough, we scored three runs in the top of the 11th and we ended up coming out on top.”

Two days later, the Tigers were ready to take on the winless Titans. They scored three runs in the first inning, two in the third, and three in the fourth, and senior pitcher Megan Salzillo got the nod on the mound and finished with quite the pitching line – seven innings of work, no runs, three hits, no walks, and nine strikeouts.

“Megan’s been pitching well,” Giarrusso said. “Even Hannah (Caliri) has been pitching well, but right now, she has a little bit of an injury, so we went with Megan today and she pitched another great game. She’s been a great asset coming back in her senior year.”

Caliri was the sole pitcher last year, as Salzillo took a year off. With Salzillo back, both pitchers can rely on each other while also getting time off. Giarrusso noted that Salzillo has been working really hard to come back after missing the season.

Offensively, the Tigers scored all the runs they needed in the bottom of the first. Ally Larson led off with a base hit out of the reach of the shortstop, and after Sophie Marchese walked, Salzillo loaded the bases with a pop fly that landed into shallow left field for a hit.

After Brittney Baptista reached on a fielder’s choice that saw Larson get forced out at home, Hannah Coken popped the first pitch she saw into right field for the second out, but that allowed Marchese to tag up and score the game’s first run. Both Salzillo and Baptista then scored on Amanda Maillet’s stand-up triple to left for the 3-0 advantage.

“Offensively, we’re slowly starting to come around,” Giarrusso said. “We’re still leaving a lot of runners on base like we did today, but we’re doing much better executing than we did in the first seven games of the season.”

The Tigers, who ended the game with 12 hits, saw Marchese collect two, one of them a run-scoring double to right-center in the fourth, and score three times. Salzillo also doubled home a run in the fourth to also finish with two hits, Coken concluded the game with two runs batted in, and Jess Potter also drove in a run with a single in the third.

“We’re all playing well right now, whether it’s an upperclassman or an underclassman,” added Giarrusso. “Today, I had a sophomore (Jaylee Martinez) at second base, who really hasn’t played a lot, but has played great. She had a base hit. I also had a freshman (Coken) at third base, and she made some great plays. As a whole, we are contributing all the way around.”

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday with a 3:45 p.m. game at home against Smithfield.