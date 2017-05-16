Kids invited to spring craft program

PAWTUCKET – April showers bring May flowers is the theme of the May Drop-In Craft program for kids at the Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Children’s Caidin Room will be the place to be to make a Q-tip flower and/or a Popsicle stick flower craft using various craft supplies. The program is best for children 7-12 but younger children are always welcome with adult caregivers.

The program is free and no registration required. This project is being directed by a local Girl Scout who is earning her Silver Award. Call the Children’s Library at 401-725-3714, ext. 209 or e-mail rperron@pawtucketlibrary.org .