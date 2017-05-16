Open air art at Wilkinson Park Saturday

PAWTUCKET – The public is invited to see art-in-the-making outdoors in Wilkinson Park, Park Place, on Saturday, May 20, as part of an event co-organized by the Pawtucket Foundation, the Samaritans of R.I. Forget-Me-Not Gallery, and local artist Rachel Brask.

The event is called “Pop-Up Plein-Air Painting in Park Place Pawtucket” and it will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is a one-day pop-up art-making event for artists to bring their work out-of-doors to draw, paint, or create where passers-by can see the artwork in progress and interact directly with the artists. “Plein air” is a French term for painting “in the open air.”

More information and participating artists can be found at www.popuppaintingparkplacepawtucket.com .

Artists are invited to participate, and to register for free online at https://tinyurl.com/mowcpnl . Artists are to bring their own art supplies, easel, chair, lunch, snacks and drinks. The Samaritans of R.I. Forget-Me-Not Gallery, 67 Park Place, will serve as the check-in point for the event.

At 2:30 p.m., artist Rachel Brask will provide a live painting demonstration showing how she creates the “Abstracted Rainy Moments” series, a solo exhibition of hers currently on exhibition at the Samaritans Forget-Me-Not Gallery through June 30.