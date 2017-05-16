Pawtucket Parks & Rec announces winners of Pitch, Hit & Run tourney

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division announced the local finalists from the Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit and Run Competition, which was held in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, on Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club’s McCarthy Park.

They will join the finalists from the Darlington American Little League in representing the city at the 21st annual Pitch, Hit and Run sectional competition at McCoy Stadium on Saturday, June 3, at 9 a.m.

In the boys’ ages 9-10 division, Sebastian Harasme was the all-around champion, as well as the winner of the running and hitting competitions, and Jaiden Rosario captured the pitching category.

Sweeping the pitching, hitting, and running competition to easily win their all-around championships were Jacob Santiago in the boys’ ages 11-12 division and Lonnie Santiago in the boys’ ages 13-14 division.

The winners of the sectional competition will represent the state at the Pitch, Hit and Run regional tournament that will be held at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, on Saturday, June 24.

The national competition will be held at Major League Baseball’s All-Star event on Tuesday, July 11, in Miami, Fla.