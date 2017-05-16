Saints impress in softball victories over Rogers, Burrillville

Four-game win streak puts SRA in tie for third place in D-II standings

PAWTUCKET – The St. Raphael Academy softball team made very quick work of two playoff-bound opponents during last week’s Division II action, blanking Rogers, 6-0, last Thursday in a game at the Hank Soar Complex that lasted just over an hour, and blasting Burrillville, 14-1, the following afternoon in a contest on the road that was halted after five innings by the mercy rule.

Those two victories raised the Saints’ record to 9-3 and win streak to four games, and they came into this week in a tie for third place in the D-II standings with Johnston. North Smithfield (12-1) and Mount Saint Charles (10-3) sit atop the standings.

The victory over Rogers was an impressive one for the Saints, who had been behind the Vikings in the standings before leapfrogging over them. The Vikings are 9-4.

“I just told (the team) that was a statement game,” SRA head Coach Ron LaBree noted after the victory. “Now when people look at the standings, they’re going to say, ‘Oh, the Saints, what are they up to now,’ and that’s good. That’s where we wanted to be.”

Sophomore pitcher Sydney Charette delivered a dominant performance that saw her shut out the Vikings with a three-hitter, with two hits coming on drag bunts by Mackenzie Palmer. Charette also struck out three batters and had just one first-inning walk.

“Sydney’s throwing strikes and the defense is behind her,” LaBree added. “She has confidence in her defense, and the defense is right where we want it to be.”

Offensively, the Saints collected 10 hits, three of them coming with two outs in the bottom of the first inning and producing their first run. Haley Howarth singled up the middle, and after Saylor Costa reached on an infield hit, Taylor Moreau smacked a single past the shortstop to drive home Howarth.

Three more runs came across the plate in the second. Lexi Sargo drew a walk, Kaylee Contreras reached on an infield hit, and both runners scored on Taylor Troiano’s solid single up the middle. Costa later drove in Ashley Bullen, who had reached on a fielder’s choice.

The Saints scored their other two runs in the third. Cassandra Yany led off with a double over the center fielder’s head, and Cameille Keith used her speed to beat out an infield hit that scored Yany. Contreras then reached on a fielder’s choice that forced out Keith, before Bullen’s RBI double to right gave the Saints their six-run lead.

“It was a good game,” added LaBree, who saw each batter in his lineup reach base at least once. “We played fantastic defensively and we also hit the ball well. We had a few two-out hits and a couple of two-strike hits that were big. We’re playing well right now.”

The Saints kept hitting the next day with their mercy-rule win over Burrillville. The Saints, who rallied for 11 runs in the top of the second and ended the day with 15 hits, saw Yany, Contreras, and Keith collect two hits each in the second-inning rally, Bullen add a double and three runs batted in, and Moreau belt a two-run homer in the third.

That was more than enough support for Charette, who ended up with another three-hitter that included four strikeouts.

Prior to the Saints’ victory over the Vikings, they posted a 5-3 victory over the Prout School that saw Howarth win the game with a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning.

The Saints have five games remaining in the regular season, including Wednesday’s 4 p.m. game on the road against another team with a winning record, Westerly (7-5).

“We have to keep working with still a long way to go, but we’re on the right path,” LaBree said. “We’re in a good spot. (The players) are having fun and they are confident in each other.”