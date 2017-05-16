Louise Gertrude Dubois – Florida

Louise Gertrude (Houde) Dubois, 65, of Naples, Fla., passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 21, 2017, after a courageous battle with ovarian and uterine cancer.

Born in Woonsocket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Edgar L. Houde, Sr. and Constance (Renaud) Houde. She is survived by her husband, Normand Dubois, of Naples, Fla., two daughters, Stacy (Dubois) Viens and her husband, SGM Raymond Viens Jr., of Woonsocket, R.I.; Cindy (Dubois) Ropoza and her husband, Chris Ropoza, of Providence, R.I.; step-daughter, Kristen (Forcier) Gagnon of Woonsocket; her brother, Edgar Houde Jr, and sister-in-law Pauline Houde of Marco Island, Fla.; her sister Claire (Houde) Beausoleil and brother-in-law Michael Beausoleil, of Naples, Fla.

She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Shayna Viens, Alycia (Viens) Salvas, Nicholas Viens, and Veronica Viens, and her four great-grandchildren, Ariana Badeau, Maia, Kelton, and Arlo Salvas, who were all truly her pride and joy; two nieces, Kimberly (Houde) Quinn and Kristy (Houde) Arce; her aunt and Godmother Gertrude (Renaud) Garand, and many very special cousins, extended family, and friends.

She was a hairstylist and worked at Senior Aerospace Metal Bellows, Sharon, Mass., before retiring. Spending time with her family and friends, especially her precious little grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was her greatest joy in life.

Visiting hours are on Friday, May 19, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket. A funeral service officiated by Rev. Dennis Reardon will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Private interment will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made in her memory to: Avow Hospice 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.

sdipardomcfh.com