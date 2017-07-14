Department of Health recommends closing yacht club, girl scout camp

GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is recommending the closure of Saunderstown Yacht Club in North Kingstown and Camp Cookie in Glocester for swimming because of "high bacteria counts," according to a July 13 press release.

Beaches and ponds in Kent County, Warwick, Smithfield, Portsmouth, and Providence have all also been flagged by RIDOH for containing unsafe levels of bacteria and toxin producing algae.

Data available on RIDOH's website suggests that beach closures correlate with an increase in rainfall.

When a beach closure is recommended, water quality analysis is conducted by RIDOH's laboratory or a state-certified laboratory. The status of a beach may change daily.

The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751) and online.