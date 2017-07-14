Central Falls police launch pedestrian safety effort

CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls Police Department, with the assistance of grant funding from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation’s Office on Highway Safety, will step up pedestrian safety enforcement operations starting Monday, July 17, with focused enforcement on "collision-causing factors involving motorists and pedestrians."

The department has mapped out locations where pedestrian-involved collisions have happened along with the violations that led to those crashes. Officers will be conducting directed enforcement at those locations looking for traffic offenses made by drivers and pedestrians alike that can lead to injuries. Special attention will be directed to drivers who are speeding, texting, failing to stop for signs or signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and other dangerous violations. Police will crack down on pedestrians crossing in the street illegally, among other violations.

In 2016, 14 pedestrians lost their lives on Rhode Island roadways. Since January of 2016, two pedestrians have lost their lives in the city of Central Falls, after 25 years of no pedestrian fatalities, and 23 pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle.

The Central Falls Police Department is reminding both drivers and pedestrians to be alert and share the road.