Emily Lucini - Pawtucket

Emily (Ferreira) Lucini, 92, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2017. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert “Barto” J. Lucini. Born in Fall River, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Joaquim and Maria (Ferina) Ferreira.

Emily was employed by the G. H. Fuller Company until retiring. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Leon Mathieu Senior Center.

She leaves a son, Robert E. Lucini and his wife, Dianne, of Florida; a daughter-in-law, Linda A. Lucini of Warwick; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Albert M. Lucini and the sister of the late Adlino Ferreira and Mary Rapose.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. trippfuneralhome.com