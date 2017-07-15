Eugene McMahon – Cumberland

Eugene McMahon, born 83 years ago in Pawtucket.

Gene spent his formative years in the city attending St. Joseph’s school, St. Raphael Academy and received his BA in Education from Providence College. After his marriage to Loretta Ganley, they moved to Cumberland in 1965 and resided at their 19th century home named “Daze End Herb Farm” where they would raise their four children. After the children had gone off on their own, Gene moved back to Pawtucket in 1993.

While in Cumberland, Gene held political positions; Democratic State Committee Member and Representative State Committee. He also served on the Board of the Cumberland Housing Authority as a Commissioner for decades.

Gene was very proud of his military service; He served with the Combat Engineers in Korea from 1953-1954. He was well known in the clothing business having been the manager of Quirk & McGinn. He was a territory manager for Magson Uniform Company.

In 1977, Gene was elected by the House of Representatives to serve as the Reading Clerk. He was subsequently elected to seven more two-year terms. In 1993 on the recommendation of Governor Bruce Sundlun, he was appointed as an Associate Jury Commissioner by presiding Justice Joseph Rodgers. In 1995 he was elevated to serve as the Jury Commissioner for the Superior Court. Gene retired from state service in 2008.

He always said after his wonderful family, his greatest thrill was standing at second base at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metro Dome in St. Paul, Minn., and singing the National Anthem before a packed house at the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians game on July 5, 1985. He says he didn’t miss a note.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, his son, Timothy and Tim’s daughters, Maggie Jane and Olivia; his daughter Mary-Ellen and her husband, Tom Sloan, and their children, Nicholas and Abigail; his son David and his wife, Lori, and their children, Joseph and Katelyn; and his daughter Elizabeth Ann and her husband, Tom Guarneri, and their children, Jessica and Matthew. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Lowey and her children, Patricia Martin, Kathy Austrian, Michael and Christopher Lowey.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the O’Neill Funeral Home.

