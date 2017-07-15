Robert W. Robichaud – Cumberland

Robert W. Robichaud, 71, of Cumberland, died July 14, 2017. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Clavet) Robichaud. Mr. and Mrs. Robichaud celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 24, 2017.

Born in Central Falls, he was a son of the late Alphonse and Juliette (Picard) Robichaud.

Mr. Robichaud was employed as a machinist for Ferguson Perforated for many years prior to his retirement. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

Robert was an avid bird lover and enjoyed watching the numerous birds at the feeders in his yard.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Matthew D. Robichaud and his wife, Britany, of North Smithfield and Robert F. Robichaud and his wife, Julie, of Cumberland; his sister Lucille Dickinson of Lincoln; his grandson Jarrett Robichaud; several nieces and nephews and his faithful, furry best friend Penny.

He was the brother of the late Ronald Robichaud and Doris LeMay.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 12, at 8:30 a.m. from the Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in

Historic St. Joseph Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial with Military Honors will be in R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated.

