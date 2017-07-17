Joan D. (Lavallee) Valaitis – Cumberland

Joan D. (Lavallee) Valaitis, 83, passed away Friday in the Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond L. Valaitis. They were married for 57 years.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Irene (Bernier) Lavallee. She was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.

She was a member of the Cumberland Garden Club, a former member of the League of Women Voters, and volunteered for the Blackstone Valley Visitors Center.

Mrs. Valaitis enjoyed playing Scrabble, cribbage, and an avid bridge player and accomplished golfer. She also enjoyed reading, traveling and gardening and she had a special love for the many animals she owned over the years, especially Charlie her cat.

She was a business services representative for the former AT&T Company.

She is survived by her four daughters, Pamela Akgun of Newport, Dawn Florenz (Michael) of Scituate, Maura Morenzi (Joseph) of Bristol and Stephanie Pichette (Donald) of Cumberland and seven grandchildren; one sister, Janet Berry, of Cumberland and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Matthew R. Valaitis and sister of the late Bernie Lavallee, Robert Lavallee and Maureen Yankee.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 21, at 9 a.m., from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.

For directions and guestbook: jjjduffyfuneralhome.com