Revisit the 1904 World’s Fair

Celebration takes over the grounds at Hearthside

LINCOLN – It’s 1904. Rhode Island is leading the world in manufacturing, stacking up gold medals and top rankings in education, art and agriculture, and people are marveling at a mansion with local ties at the World’s Fair.

That mansion was one of the only buildings that was preserved after the 1904 World’s Fair had ended, and the structure is a familiar sight to current Lincoln residents – it was modeled after the Hearthside House, the same spot where a day-long tribute to the 1904 World’s Fair is planned for this Sunday, July 23.

The event pays homage to the St. Louis, Mo., World’s Fair that drew in 20 million people to explore the sizable grounds – 1,272 acres, to be exact – and its exhibits that represented 50 countries, the latest inventions and artwork and 1,576 buildings constructed specifically for the seven-month-long fair.

Today, the 1904 replica of the Hearthside House still stands in St. Louis, where families have turned the building into their home. One of its former residents will be one of the speakers at this year’s event at Hearthside, talking about her experience growing up in the home that was used to showcase Rhode Island in the fair.

That’s just one piece of Rhode Island that influenced the fair that year, said Kathy Hartley, president and founder of Friends of the Hearthside.

Rhode Island took the 1904 event by storm, Hartley says, and the Hearthside House is creating its own version of the worldwide extravaganza – both outside and inside the Hearthside museum.

The “Rhode Island room” will have several artifacts on display, including a visitors’ log that was placed in the 1904 World’s Fair “Rhode Island building.” More than 3,000 names are jotted down in the book’s pages representing fair guests from Rhode Island, aside from the Roosevelt brothers, who snuck out, against their nanny’s wishes, and ran through the building to sign the book, Hartley said.

Teddy Roosevelt’s name, Hartley explained, is one of the thousands of signatures.

At the time, Hartley said, Rhode Island had 4,600 manufacturing establishments, and came in first place for jewelry and silverware manufacturing, and second in gold, to name a few of the awards the state received.

The “Rhode Island” room at Sunday’s event will display information about the state’s victories, and include artifacts from the 1904 fair, such as artwork from the Wheeler School, pieces that saw a second place award at the fair.

Walking through the rest of the Hearthside House, guests will see several items from the fair and 1904, including stereoscope cards that documented the 1904 event, an American flag from that year showing 45 stars, food brands at the fair that are still sold in markets today and a miniature model of the Ferris wheel that Hartley said marveled 1904 World’s Fair guests.

Each cart on that ride, she explained, held 60 people, and at once, 2,100 guests could be on the ride.

The 1904 World’s Fair celebration at Hearthside will take over the grounds, Hartley explained, with an array of activities for the entire family outside, a 1904-inspired arcade setup, carnival food, animals, fortune telling, antique cars, photo booth and entertainment, including performances by Chinese and Native American dancers.

A sculptor will demonstrate how construction workers created many of the buildings at the 1904 fair, living statues will post up outside and local watercolor artists will set up their easels at the Hearthside grounds, Hartley said, representing the artistic work Rhode Island was known for in 1904.

In the early 1900s, the only Olympic sport women were allowed to compete in was archery, and to honor that, an archery demonstration will be ongoing at the Hearthside event.

Guests will park at Chase Farm next door, and have an opportunity to take a lift to the Hearthside House via petty cab.

In previous years when the Hearthside House hosted the 1904 World’s Fair celebrations, the entertainment tent was a large part of the event, but this year, Hartley said, the addition of a presentation area will aim to teach guests more about that era.

The Rhode Island Manufacturer’s Association will give talks on the industry at the time and the Rhode Island Genealogical Society will also be on site, Hartley said.

Another exhibit at the Hearthside event, Hartley said, showcases electricity and how it was used in 1904. A wireless telegraph station will be set up, with wireless communications from the world during that time period.

One of the original Thomas Edison light bulbs that adorned one of the 1904 World’s Fair palaces is an artifact that will be presented during the electricity showcase, Hartley said.

The World’s Fair came long before the digital age and cell phones, Hartley said, adding, “When you think about it, it was the only opportunity people had to learn about the world.”

“So much of what we know of as amusement parks, the old Rocky Point, Crescent Park, were all fashioned after what was on the pike at the World’s Fair,” Hartley said.

Not only was the fair a way for guests to learn about inventions, trades and cultures from around the world, but the 1904 World’s Fair put Rhode Island on the map, Hartley said.

She described the enormity of the 1904 fair as astounding, adding that it took roughly three weeks for guests to visit every exhibit and building – there were 1,576 buildings constructed specifically for the event. Nearly all of those buildings were demolished right after the event ended.

“Everything at this fair was to amaze you, leave you with your mouth hanging open,” she said.

While the Hearthside House won’t have elephants on display like the 1904 World’s Fair, Hartley said with a laugh, the Lincoln museum will aim to incorporate as much of the fair into the celebration as possible, showing snippets to give people “a sense of stepping back in time … hopefully to make them drop their mouths in surprise.”

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., costs $10 for general admission, $5 for children ages 10 to 17 and admission is free to kids 9 and younger. The celebration at 677 Great Road is cash only.

For more information or to volunteer for the event, call 401-726-0597, or email info@hearthsidehouse.org.

1904 World’s Fair by the numbers

• 1,576 buildings constructed

• 20 million visitors

• 1,272 acres covered by the fair

• 20 million plants installed

• 100 sculptors made more than 1,000 statues and figures for event

• 142 miles of exhibits

• More than 900 industrial products on display

• 36,000 people could be seated at once at the fair’s restaurants

• 12,000 railroad cars required to deliver fair’s exhibits

• 187,793 people attended the fair on opening day

• 263 feet tall, or 23 stories, was the height of the Ferris wheel

• 4-mile-long opening day parade

• 300 tons of ice produced at the fair daily