DEM offers tips to control mosquitoes

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management urges residents to take the following steps to control mosquitoes and the threat of mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

With WNV and EEE established throughout the state, the public is reminded to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and avoid bites where possible. The following precautions are advised:

• Remove anything around your house and yard that collects water; just one cup of water can produce hundreds of mosquitoes.

• Clean gutters and downspouts to ensure proper drainage, and repair holes in window screens.

• Remove any water from unused swimming pools, wading pools, boats, planters, trash and recycling bins, tires, and anything else that collects water, and cover them.

• Change the water in birdbaths at least two times a week, and rinse out birdbaths once a week.

• Use EPA-approved bug spray with one of the following active ingredients: DEET (20-30% strength), picaridin, IR3535, and oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol.

• Minimize outdoor activity at dawn and at dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

• Put insect netting over strollers and playpens.

• Wear long sleeves and long pants whenever possible, particularly during dawn and dusk.

Horses are particularly susceptible to WNV and EEE. Horse owners are advised to vaccinate their animals early in the season and practice the following:

• Remove or cover areas where standing water can collect.

• Avoid putting animals outside at dawn, dusk or during the night.

• Insect-proof facilities where possible and use approved repellents frequently.

• Monitor animals for symptoms of fever and/or neurological signs (such as stumbling, depression, loss of appetite) and report all suspicious cases to a veterinarian immediately. If you are unsure if your horse is properly vaccinated you should consult with your veterinarian.

For more information about disease monitoring efforts in Rhode Island, visit www.health.ri.gov.