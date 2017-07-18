Fantastic finish: 14-year-old squad walks off with state championship

Babe Ruth all-stars head to New England tournament in Trumbull, Conn.

COVENTRY – Joey Morris’ two-out double off the left-field fence in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Julian Horan with the run that lifted the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 14-year-old all-star team to a thrilling 1-0 triumph over Coventry and the state championship last Friday night at Paine Field.

The NPS all-stars, which also defeated Warwick PAL, 10-0, on July 9 in the opening game of the double-elimination playoffs, and the following night, sent Coventry into the losers’ bracket by grabbing a 10-7 victory, will advance to the New England tournament, which begins on Friday at Trumbull High in Trumbull, Conn.

NPS will take the field for pool play games against the Maine state champion on Friday at 10 p.m., the New Hampshire champion on Saturday at 4 p.m., and the host team, Trumbull, on Sunday at 7 p.m. The single-elimination round will begin on Monday and conclude with the championship game next Wednesday at 5 p.m.

In the championship game, Horan, who was NPS’s starting pitcher, and Noah Campbell, who relieved Horan with two gone in the sixth inning, teamed up to blank Coventry on just five hits. Horan struck out four batters and allowed four hits and two walks in his 5 2/3 innings of work, and Horan retired four of the five batters he faced, striking out two of them, to pick up the win.

Coventry, which trounced Warwick PAL in the losers’ bracket final, 18-3, handcuffed NPS to just three hits and saw its ace pitcher, Jayden Voelker, strike out 14 batters in 6 2/3 innings of work, but two of the hits came with two outs in the seventh.

One of them came from Horan, who beat out an infield hit up the middle and took second base on a throwing error on the play. Voelker reached his pitch count and exited the contest, and Morris greeted Coventry’s reliever by belting the third pitch he saw off the fence to score Horan and walk off with the championship.

Morris also turned in the defensive play of the game at shortstop, when with two runners on base and two outs in the sixth, he made a superb catch of a rising line drive to end the frame.

NPS’s best threat to score before the seventh came in the fourth. A walk, a bunt single by Campbell, and a sacrifice bunt by Jeremy Gervais put runners in scoring position with one out, but Voelker got the next two outs on a play at the plate on a grounder to third and a strikeouts.

In NPS’s first victory over Coventry, NPS quickly put up six runs on five hits, with Horan and Morris socking RBI doubles, Chris Harvey following with a run-scoring single, and Tyler Scetta highlighting the rally with a two-out, bases-clearing shot into the gap in left-center.

NPS tacked on two more runs in the second on a two-run double by Morris, and that turned out to be more than enough support for starting pitcher Joey Faioli, who worked the first five innings and gave up four runs on nine hits. Coventry tried to come back in the seventh by loading the bases with no outs, but Morris took over on the mound, gave up a sacrifice fly that plated Coventry’s seventh run, and struck out the next two batters he faced to end the game.

The victory over Warwick PAL was halted after five innings by the mercy rule, and it saw Horan pick up the victory by striking out six batters in his first innings of work. NPS did the bulk of its damage in the second inning by scoring six runs on Chris Harvey’s RBI triple, Chris Coughlin’s run-scoring single, two passed balls, a wild pitch, and a bases-loaded walk.

Morris helped enforce the mercy rule in the fifth by belting a two-run homer over the fence in left.

After the championship game, the tournament’s MVP award was presented to Julian Horan, and the sportsmanship award went to Joey Morris.