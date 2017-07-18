NP Connie Mack team tops Westerly, boosts win streak to seven

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Connie Mack baseball team improved the league’s best record to 9-1, as well as its win streak to seven games, on Monday night by grabbing a 10-3 win over Westerly at North Providence High.

NP scored four runs in each of the second and third innings and saw starting pitcher Anthony Pescarino and reliever Kevin Alvarez combine on a four-hitter.

NP scored its first run in the bottom of the first on a run-scoring single by Pescarino that drove in Erry Baldayac, who led off with a triple, and in the second, A.J. DeMedeiros, Baldayac, Pescarino, and Alvarez drove in runs to extend NP’s lead. Baldayac added a two-run double in the third to highlight that inning.

Offensively, Baldayac led NP’s 10-hit attack with three hits, three runs batted in, and three runs scored, and Eric Arenas added three hits and as many RBIs. Marcus Brotherns also singled and doubled, and Sullivan Tallmadge singled and walked twice.

Pescarino, meanwhile, picked up the win by working the first five innings. He struck out eight batters and allowed four hits and two unearned runs. Alvarez threw two hitless innings, fanning four and giving up two walks and a runs.

Last Saturday morning, NP struck late to post an 8-0 victory at home over the Cranston Dirtdawgs. For 6½ innings, this was a pitchers’ duel between North Providence’s Juan Reynoso and Cranston’s Jake Robison, but in the bottom of the seventh inning, NP broke a scoreless tie by erupting for seven runs.

A leadoff double by Baldayac was followed by a run-scoring double by Pescarino and an RBI single by Eric Arenas. Later in the inning, Reynoso drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Phil Nasisi smacked an RBI single, and DeMedeiros capped the rally with a two-run double.

In the eighth, Pescarino got hit by a pitch and Arenas drew a walk, and that set the stage for RBI singles by Reynoso and Anthony Perez.

Reynoso ended up pitching a shutout, as he struck out six batters and limited the Riverdawgs to four hits and a walk in his nine innings of work. Offensively, NP finished the day with nine hits, as Baldayac and Nasisi each collected two of them.

NP, which entered Tuesday night’s action with three more wins than East Providence, the Cranston Bulldogs, and Bristol-based 365 Sports in the Dickerman Division standings, will host Bishop Hendricken’s Flood Ford Auto team tonight at 7:30 p.m. at North Providence High and visit Coventry on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Paine Field.